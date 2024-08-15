People's Party will continue leading opposition

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The People's Party leader said it will continue to lead the opposition as the biggest party in parliament and would not back the current coalition ahead of a Friday's House vote on a new premier.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said on Thursday that the People's Party would not vote for Pheu Thai Party's Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former attorney-general and justice minister who is a possible candidate for premier.

The People's Party is the latest incarnation of the Move Forward Party (MFP), which was dissolved by the Constitutional Court last week. The court ruled that Move Forward was guilty of jeopardising the constitutional monarchy and national security.

Pheu Thai members will meet on Thursday afternoon to decide which of its two eligible candidates to nominate.

On Wednesday, the charter court found Srettha Thavisin guilty of a gross violation of ethics for appointing ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a Prime Minister's Office minister. The ruling resulted in Mr Srettha being dismissed as prime minister after less than a year in office and also terminated all positions in the cabinet.