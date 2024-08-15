Coalition unites behind Paetongtarn for PM

Thaksin’s daughter to be proposed as country's next prime minister at House meeting on Friday

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra acknowledges the decision of the coalition parties to support her nomination as prime minister, at a press conference at Shinawatra 3 Building on Thursday evening. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The parties in the coalition government have united behind Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be selected as the country’s next prime minister when the House of Representatives meets on Friday.

If her nomination is approved, the 37-year-old daughter of former premier and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra would become the youngest prime minister in the country’s history. She would succeed Srettha Thavisin, who was dismissed on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court for an ethical violation.

Ms Paetongtarn would also be the third member of the Shinawatra family to hold the job after Thaksin and her aunt Yingluck. Thaksin’s brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat also served briefly in the role in 2008.

The announcement of her selection at a press conference on Thursday evening came as something of a surprise. It was reported earlier that key coalition figures met at Thaksin’s residence on Wednesday evening and decided to choose Chaikasem Nitisiri, 75, a former justice minister and attorney-general.

But reports emerged on Thursday morning of opposition to the nomination of Mr Chaikasem from coalition parties and many Pheu Thai MPs. They noted that he had once declared support for amending the lese majeste law when he had been the strategy chief of Pheu Thai.

Politicians express opinions about the law at their peril, as the Move Forward Party learned earlier this month. It was dissolved by the Constitutional Court, which said the party’s policy to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code amounted to a threat to the constitutional monarchy.

On Thursday afternoon the Pheu Thai executive board chose Ms Paetongtarn as the party’s candidate.

“I thank the Pheu Thai Party and coalition parties for my nomination. I will do my best to bring the nation out of its economic crisis,” Ms Paetongtarn said at the press conference.

She also said she regretted that Mr Srettha had been removed because he had worked hard.

She was surrounded by leaders of the Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, Chartthaipattana, Prachachat, Chart Pattana Kla, Sereeruamthai and Thai Ruamphalang parties. The coalition has a total of 314 MPs in the 493-seat House.

Fatherly advice

Ms Paetongtarn also said her father had prime ministerial experience and was ready to advise her.

Acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai confirmed that the party’s MPs backed Ms Paetongtarn, and he too expressed hope that Thaksin could give her advice.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said earlier on Thursday that his party would support whoever Pheu Thai proposed in Friday’s vote.

Bhumjaithai is the second-largest party in the coalition and Mr Anutin was also considered a strong contender for the premier’s job.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said all coalition parties supported the decision and would vote for Ms Paetongtarn on Friday.

The House sitting is scheduled to begin at 10am on Friday. A simple majority of the 493 members is required to approve the new prime minister.

Ms Paetongtarn holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Chulalongkorn University, and a master’s degree in international hotel management from the University of Surrey in England.

She is the largest shareholder of SC Asset Corp, with a 28.5% stake in the SET-listed real estate developer formerly run by Ms Yingluck. She is also the chief executive for hotel business of Rende Development Co, which is run by her sister, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and has the luxurious Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok as a major project.

Before assuming the premier’s role, Ms Paetongtarn will need to relinquish her business roles and comply with share ownership restrictions.

Ms Paetongtarn and her husband Pitaka Suksawat have two children: a daughter and a son born during the election campaign last year.