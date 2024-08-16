Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected Thailand’s 31st prime minister

MPs attend a parliament meeting to vote for the new prime minister on Friday. Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected as the 31st prime minister of Thailand (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The House of Representatives on Friday elected Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra as the 31st prime minister of Thailand with 319 votes for, 145 votes against and 27 abstentions.

Sorawong Thiengthong, Pheu Thai’s secretary-general, on Friday morning nominated Ms Paetongtarn as the sole prime ministerial candidate when Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha began the House meeting at 10am.

The motion was supported by 291 MPs. Ms Paetongtarn, 37, was not present at the meeting.

Government and opposition MPs rose to debate the nomination before voting started at 11.11am and was officially announced at 12.34pm.

There are 493 elected House representatives. Ms Paetongtarn needed a simple majority of 248 votes. A total of 489 MPs were present in the chamber on Friday.

The 37-year-old daughter of former premier and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra becomes the youngest prime minister in the country’s history. She succeeded Srettha Thavisin, who was dismissed on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court for an ethical violation.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at a ceremony marking the 16th anniversary of the Pheu Thai Party at its headquarters in Bangkok on Sept 19, 2023. The 37-year-old Pheu Thai leader was elected the country's 31st prime minister on Friday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Shinawatra dynasty

Ms Paetongtarn is the third member of the Shinawatra family to hold the job after Thaksin and her aunt Yingluck. Thaksin’s brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat also served briefly in the role in 2008. Thaksin and his younger sister Yingluck both fled into exile after military coups against their government.

Thaksin returned to Thailand in August last year and was sentenced to eight years in prison – later reduced to one year on a royal pardon – for abuse of authority and conflict of interest while in office from 2001-06. He did not spend a single night behind bars and was granted parole after staying for six months at the Police General Hospital.

On Thursday, the parties in the coalition government agreed to back Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn to be selected as the candidate for prime minister.

It was reported earlier that key coalition figures met at Thaksin’s residence on Wednesday evening and decided to choose Chaikasem Nitisiri, 75, a former justice minister and attorney-general.

To become prime minister, a candidate needs the backing of more than half of the current 493 lawmakers, or 248 votes. If they fall short, the House must meet again later and repeat the voting process, with a chance for other candidates to be nominated. The 11-party coalition government has 314 seats in the House.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court removed Srettha from the PM’s post after finding him guilty of violating ethical standards by appointing Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister even though he had a jail record.

Pichit was once accused of trying to bribe Supreme Court officials and was flung behind bars for six months for contempt of court.

Still in opposition

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition People's Party, said on Thursday that the party would not vote for the Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate.

On the same day, the opposition Democrat Party with 25 MPs voted unanimously to abstain from the vote.

The People's Party is the latest incarnation of the Move Forward Party (MFP), which was dissolved by the Constitutional Court last week. The court ruled that Move Forward was guilty of jeopardising the constitutional monarchy and national security.

Move Forward won the 2023 election but was unable to form a government because many unelected senators opposed its proposal to amend the lese-majeste law. The runner-up Pheu Thai Party subsequently formed a new coalition without Move Forward, and the latter moved into the opposition.

In Friday's vote, only votes from MPs – not senators – were required to elect the prime minister.