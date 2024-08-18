Caution urged as cabinet takes shape

Listen to this article

Newly-elected Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin, says she will form the government as quickly as possible, though officials are likely to act with caution in vetting any members of her cabinet line-up.

Ms Paetongtarn posted on her X account thanking the House of Representatives for entrusting her to take on the role of prime minister, the highest honour for a Thai citizen. Now that a prime minister is in place, the formation of the new government will proceed accordingly. "Coalition parties are ready to work to move Thailand forward for the benefit of all Thais," wrote Ms Paetongtarn.

A Pheu Thai source said the party has prepared for the royal appointment of Ms Paetongtarn as the 31st prime minister. It is scheduled today at the VOICE TV building at 9am. Earlier, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha signed a letter for House officials to submit Ms Paetongtarn's name to the Royal Household Bureau.

Meanwhile, Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai's secretary-general, responded to questions about changes to cabinet saying such decisions must wait Ms Paetongtarn's royal endorsement. "For now, we must wait for royal endorsement of Ms Paetongtarn before discussing the matter further," said Mr Sorawong.

Asked about the concern that Ms Paetongtarn's association with the Shinawatra family might lead to political conflict as in the past, Mr Sorawong said he hopes such issues do not arise. He believes the fate which befell former prime minister Srettha Thavisin will make everyone cautious.

The Constitutional Court's broad interpretation of ministers' qualifications and ethical standards had made not only politicians but also civil servants more careful, he said. The court dismissed the prime minister after he appointed ex-convict Pichit Chuenban to cabinet.

As the new cabinet is being formed, parties should consult the state's legal arm, the Council of State, to ensure everything is in order, he said, as no one wants a repeat of that episode.

When asked if checking the qualifications of each individual might delay the formation of the new cabinet, he said it is better to have a slow but sure process, as any problems could hinder the state administration.

Akaradej Wongpitakroj, spokesman of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, said the cabinet seat quota held by the UTN should stay the same, but the lineup might change. The House on Friday elected Ms Paetongtarn as prime minister with 319 votes for, 145 votes against and 27 abstentions.