Free-man Thaksin awaits docs

Thaksin Shinawatra

A certificate of innocence is expected to be issued to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra within 120 days, according to the Department of Corrections (DoC).

Thaksin is among tens of thousands of prisoners who on Sunday received their royal pardons. The pardons were granted on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday, on July 28.

A royal decree was published on the Royal Gazette website on Saturday. Thaksin's one-year jail sentence was due to end on Aug 31.

DoC director-general Sahakarn Phetnarin said on Sunday that Thaksin is now a free man and that his Section 6 certificate of innocence should be issued within 120 days.

According to procedure, provincial governors, prison chiefs, judges and prosecutors will submit their lists of prisoners who were awarded royal pardons to the courts, which will then issue the certificates.

Thaksin's case falls under the jurisdiction of the Thon Buri Special Remand Prison chief, who will submit his details to the Thon Buri Criminal Court. He said the department cannot specify how long the process will take because Thaksin is not the only one to benefit from a royal pardon.

Based on Section 67 of the Corrections Act 2017, a certificate of innocence is proof the person has been legally discharged and given clearance to travel abroad. Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Sunday that almost 31,000 prisoners nationwide will be freed, and the royal pardon will also permanently release 8,000 others currently on parole.