Thaksin lese majeste court case adjourned to next year

Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The court hearing of lese majeste charges brought against the prime minister's father, Thaksin Shinawatra, was adjourned until July next year after the examination of witness and evidence lists on Monday, according the former prime minister's lawyer Winyat Chartmontree.

Mr Winyat said the Criminal Court court would hear from witnesses in seven sessions scheduled for next July. He also expected the court to deliver its ruling next year.

Thaksin was ready to attend all the hearings, and to prove he had no intention of insulting the royal institution, Mr Winyat said after Monday's hearing, which was closed to the public.

Witnesses for Thaksin would include a Thai-speaking Korean interpreter and a lawyer who was an important person, Mr Winyat said. The given translation of Thaksin’s interview into Thai was incomplete, and there was just one problematic English word that led to the allegation brought against his client, the lawyer said.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday morning for the examination of witness and evidence lists in the lese majeste case, which arose from an interview he gave in Seoul in 2015.

Thaksin arrived at 8.53am, wearing a yellow shirt and a black jacket. He spoke briefly to reporters before entering the court.

“I have no worries. The case happened shortly after the coup and involved use of the law to strengthen their hold on power,” he said.

The case concerns comments Thaksin made during an interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in South Korea on May 21, 2015.

In the interview, he claimed privy councillors supported the 2014 coup that ousted the government of his younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra. The interview was posted online, so he was also charged with computer crime in addition to lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

After his arraignment in June, he was released on bail of 500,000 baht and prohibited from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

Last month he sought permission to leave for Dubai for medical treatment but the court rejected the application, ruling that the same level of care was available in Thailand.

Thaksin said he wanted to see the Dubai doctors who treated him for chronic lung inflammation, respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses and a herniated disk, in Dubai on Aug 2 and 8.

Thaksin said he also needed to meet important people on personal business in Dubai and would return to Thailand before his date with the court on Aug 19.

The court ruled that Thaksin’s illnesses also occurred among the general public and doctors in Thailand could treat them. The court said Thaksin’s appointments with other people in Dubai were a personal matter.

The court did not see any necessity for the overseas trip and as the requested period was close to Aug 19, Thaksin could not be allowed to leave the country.

Thaksin's youngest daughter, 37-year-old Paetongtarn, was on Friday elected prime minister by the House of Representatives, and was sworn-in at a ceremony before a portrait of His Majesty the King on Sunday.