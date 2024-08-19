Thaksin says 'no worries' in lese majeste case

Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived at the Criminal Court on Monday morning for the examination of witness and evidence lists in the lese majeste case arising from an interview he gave in Seoul in 2015, saying he was not worried.

Thaksin arrived at the court in Bangkok at 8.53am, wearing a yellow shirt and a black jacket. He spoke briefly to reporters before entering the court.

“I have no worries. The case happened shortly after the coup and involved use of the law to strengthen their hold on power,” he said.

The court hearing on Monday is for the examination of evidence and witness lists in the case. It concerns comments Thaksin made during an interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in South Korea on May 21, 2015.

In the interview, he claimed privy councillors supported the 2014 coup that ousted the government of his younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra. The interview was posted onine, so he was also charged with computer crime in addition to lese majeste under section 112.

After his arraignment in June, he was released on bail of 500,000 baht and prohibited from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

Last month he sought permission to leave for Dubai for medical treatment but the court rejected the application, ruling that the same level of care was available in Thailand.

Thaksin said he wanted to see the Dubai doctors who treated him for chronic lung inflammation, respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses and a herniated disk, in Dubai on Aug 2 and 8.

Thaksin said he also needed to meet important people on personal business in Dubai and would return to Thailand before his date with the court on Aug 19.

The court ruled that Thaksin’s illnesses also occurred among the general public and doctors in Thailand could treat them. The court said Thaksin’s appointments with other people in Dubai were a personal matter.

The court did not see any necessity for the overseas trip and as the requested period was close to Aug 19, Thaksin could not be allowed to leave the country.