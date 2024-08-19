Move Forward-backed pick loses provincial election

Monchai Wiwatthanat receives a bouquet from supporters in Phitsanulok on Sunday. (Photo: Shinawat Singha)

A candidate backed by former deputy House speaker and ex-Move Forward Party (MFP) member Padipat Santipada suffered a defeat in Phitsanulok's provincial administration organisation (PAO) chairman election on Sunday.

Siripan Prajak-ubon, the number three candidate in the race, picked up 104,163 votes, behind Monchai Wiwatthanat, who received 214,519 votes. Settha Jittijarurat was a distant third, with just 13,759 votes, according to unofficial results released on Monday.

The race, in which 361,642 of 677,410 eligible voters turned out to cast their ballots, was closely watched as it was the first election organised after the Move Forward Party (MFP) was dissolved by the Constitutional Court last week for attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy. Its MPs have since regrouped under the People's Party (PP) banner.

Mr Padipat had previously served as member of the MFP but was expelled by the party to enable him to keep the deputy House speaker post, while freeing the MFP leader up to assume the opposition leader role at the same time.

Mr Padipat actively campaigned for Ms Siripan in the lead up to the Sunday poll, because he won a constituency MP seat in last year's general election but lost his seat because he served on the MFP board prior to being expelled.

The Constitutional Court ruling which ordered the dissolution of the party also banned those who served on MFP's board from taking part in politics for 10 years.

Before Sunday's poll in Phitsanulok, MFP leaders urged their supporters to channel their anger and frustration over the party's disbandment by voting for the candidate backed by the party in the upcoming local polls, as well as the next general election, which is set to take place three years from now.

The next PAO election will take place on Sept 1 in Ratchaburi, where former MFP heavyweights, along with PP politicians have hit the campaign trail to support PP's candidate there.

In Phitsanulok on Monday, Mr Monchai, who had once chaired the Phitsanulok PAO, pledged to continue policies he rolled out as chairman.

While he was glad to be able to retake the post, he acknowledged that the turnout was lower than expected.

Ms Siripan, meanwhile, said she regretted not winning despite having campaigned for 35 days of non-stop.

She vowed to bring about changes to the provinces.

In his Facebook account, Mr Padipat on Monday congratulated Mr Monchai on his poll victory.

Adisorn Piangket, a list MP of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said the PAO election result should be a wake-up call to the PP, saying it won't win any races just by building a hype around the party.