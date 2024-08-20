Paetongtarn thanks foreign leaders for their best wishes

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra thanked foreign leaders on Monday for congratulating her on her appointment as the country's 31st premier, before affirming Thailand's commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation for the benefit of all countries in the region.

Ms Paetongtarn took to her X account to respond to the messages from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her message to Hun Manet, who was among the first foreign leaders to extend his congratulations, Ms Paetongtarn reaffirmed the close friendship and strategic partnership between Thailand and Cambodia.

With Cambodia and Thailand set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, she said she is determined to work closely with her Cambodian counterpart to elevate bilateral ties.

In her thank-you message to the Malaysian premier, Ms Paetongtarn said Thailand and Malaysia have enjoyed a long-standing friendship as close neighbours and partners.

She said their relations have enjoyed a very positive momentum thanks to the close partnership between Mr Anwar and her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, and that she is looking forward to working closely with Mr Anwar to bolster friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

After thanking the Singaporean PM for his words of congratulations, she said Thailand and Singapore have always been good friends and partners. As the two countries approach the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, she said she looks forward to working with Mr Wong to enhance cooperation for the benefit of the region.

She also thanked Indian PM Modi for his warm words and expressed wishes to work closely with him to further strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, culture, and tourism.