New cabinet line-up to be finalised 'by the end of the week'

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, right, accompanies Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, second from left, at the City Pillar Shrine in Bangkok on Aug 22. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The line-up of the new cabinet is expected to be drawn up by the end of the week, said Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, saying the government will immediately get to work after announcing its policy statement before parliament next month.

Mr Phumtham, who became acting prime minister following Srettha Thavisin's dismissal by the Constitutional Court, said the Pheu Thai Party is doing all it can to have a new cabinet line-up ready by the end of the week, so the government can start working on the problems affecting the country.

When the line-up is finalised, it will be submitted to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement. Once approved, the new ministers will be required to take an oath of office before His Majesty the King before they can convene to discuss and announce the policy statement, hopefully in the second week of September, Mr Phumtham said.

Mr Phumtham, a key figure within the ruling party, said the number of candidates submitted by its allies in the coalition exceeds the number of posts available in the cabinet, which is limited to 35 by the constitution.

"This is because each party is preparing for the possibility of one or more of their candidates being declared ineligible to assume a cabinet post," he said.

He said the Constitutional Court has set a high bar in terms of ethical standards for those who wish to become cabinet ministers, following its dismissal of ex-PM Srettha for appointing former convict Pichit Chuenban as a PM's Office minister.

While Mr Phumtham was optimistic that the line-up would be completed by the end of the week, he refused to comment on reports that the Democrat Party, Pheu Thai's long-standing rival, might be invited to join the new coalition government. "I cannot comment on the matter. It will become clear once the new ministers are royally endorsed," he said.

Some reports suggest the Democrat Party stands to receive two ministerial positions, with party leader Chalermchai Sri-on slated to become the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, while secretary-general Det-it Khaothong set to receive a deputy minister position, assuming the party joins.

These posts were supposed to go to the deeply divided Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), under the leadership of Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, whom sources say is likely to be excluded from the new Pheu Thai-led administration.

Rumours that the Democrat Party, led by Mr Chalermchai, will exit the opposition and join the new coalition government surfaced after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra told at the Vision for Thailand forum last Thursday that the new government led by his daughter will include Democrat members.

Democrat deputy secretary-general Chaichana Detdecho was present at the forum, which marked Thaksin's first public speaking engagement in Thailand in 17 years.

Deputy Democrat leader Narapat Kaewthong said on Sunday the party has not yet received any invitation to join the Pheu Thai-led government. But if the party is approached to join, party executives and MPs will meet before making a decision, he said. Asked about the rivalry between the Democrats and Pheu Thai, Mr Narapat said politicians must put the public interest before anything else.