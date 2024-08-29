Palang Pracharath member lashes out at Paetongtarn

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan, centre, speaks to reporters after a meeting of party executives at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan on Thursday accused Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of failing to honour her promise to include the PPRP in the new coalition, questioning her ethical standards.

Following a meeting of the former coalition party, Mr Paiboon criticised Pheu Thai's decision to exclude the military-backed PPRP, despite Ms Paetongtarn's public assurance that the PPRP would remain a coalition partner with the same cabinet quota.

The PPRP had voted for Ms Paetongtarn to become the country’s 31st prime minister based on this promise, according to Mr Paiboon.

He cited Section 362 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which holds individuals legally accountable for public promises, arguing that Ms Paetongtarn is

"I insist this is not a way of pressuring [Ms Paetongtarn into honouring her promise]. I'm simply talking about the law which concerns the prime minister's promise given to the PPRP," he said.

Although Mr Paiboon said the PPRP would not petition the Constitutional Court to assess whether Ms Paetongtarn's actions constitute an ethics violation, he suggested that anyone with a sense of morality could question her honesty.

The PPRP will now adopt a new role as an opposition party since Pheu Thai had already decided to exclude it in the new government, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai said the government formation is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of Palang Pracharath Party, and party executives arrive at the party's headquarters for a meeting on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

According to Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, many Pheu Thai MPs were unhappy about the PPRP's actions, particularly its leader, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who failed to appear during a vote to elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister in the House on Aug 16.