Fugitive political activist turns up in New Zealand

Political activist Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, who is facing a lese majeste charge. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Political activist Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, who is facing a lese majeste charge for posting a defamatory message about His Majesty the King last year, on Thursday appeared in New Zealand, where he is expected to apply for political asylum and start a new life.

Eakapop Luara, also known as Tang Achiwa, an ex-member of the red-shirt movement and a political refugee who previously fled to New Zealand to escape a Section 112 charge, posted a message on Facebook welcoming Panupong, who arrived in the country recently.

"Welcome to a new land, a land of freedom with a welfare state that supports every life," said Eakapop. "Enjoy the beginning of your new life."

It was reported on May 8 that the Criminal Court sentenced Panupong to four years in jail for violating the lese majeste law and Computer Crimes Act, but the sentence was reduced to three years due to his cooperation during witness examination.

Panupong was convicted for a message posted on Facebook on Nov 8 last year. The court said the message was offensive to the monarchy and His Majesty the King and in breach of the computer law.

An arrest warrant was issued for him after he failed to appear in court on March 28 for sentencing.

In another development, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights revealed via X yesterday that "Tee", a Naresuan University postgraduate student, was convicted of distributing books that contained protest speeches about Section 112 cases on Dec 30, 2021.

The court said three messages in the books violated Section 112 and gave him a three-year jail sentence. However, the sentence was reduced to two years due to his age and because the books were only distributed to police officers.