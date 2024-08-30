Paetongtarn cabinet gets 322 votes following Democrat alliance

Prommin Lertsuridej, the Prime Minister's secretary-general, plays a key role in the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasill​)

The new cabinet has secured 322 supporters in the 500-seat Parliament after the former opposition Democrat Party joined forces with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, receiving two key cabinet portfolios in exchange for their controversial decision.

Prommin Lertsuridej, the Prime Minister's secretary-general, announced on Friday that the cabinet's support had comfortably increased to 322 votes, following the Democrats' participation.

MPs supporting the coalition government include:

Pheu Thai: 141

Bhumjaithai: 70

United Thai Nation: 36

Democrat: 25

Chartthaipattana: 10

Prachachart: 9

Chart Pattana: 3

Faction of Capt Thamanat Prompow (from Palang Pracharath): 21

The Democrat Party's backing has strengthened the government, despite strong opposition from veteran politicians and party loyalists, including former leaders Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan and Jurin Laksanawisit, who oppose any political alliance with Pheu Thai.

Key Democrat executives stated on Thursday night that the party would nominate their leader Chalermchai Sri-on as the natural resources and environment minister and secretary-general Dej-id Kaothong as the deputy minister of public health.

The Democrat Party has officially informed Pheu Thai of this decision.

Dr Prommin said that Pheu Thai is continuing to verify the qualifications and backgrounds of the proposed cabinet ministers before submitting the approved list for royal endorsement.

On Aug 14, the Constitutional Court found then prime minister Srettha Thavisin guilty of a gross violation of ethics for appointing ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister. The ruling resulted in Mr Srettha being dismissed after less than a year in office.