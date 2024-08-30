PM cooks up kaprao ... and a cabinet

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (centre) talks to other Pheu Thai Party members during a visit to a flooded area in Sukhothai on Friday. (Photo: Sukhothai public relations office)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra returned to the kitchen on Friday and made sure the flame from the gas cylinder was on, while declaring that the recipe for her new cabinet has also been settled.

The prime minister used a visit to flooded Sukhothai to cook pad kaprao with nuea khokhun (premium beef), alongside famous chef Chumpol Jaengprai in Muang district. This time she was leaving nothing to chance.

“Is the flame on?” she asked before beginning to prepare meals to hand out to local residents affected by flooding.

“Bring your microphone close to the cylinder so you can hear the sound of the flame,” she told reporters.

The PM was leaving nothing to chance, after her spell of kitchen duty in Nan on Saturday was dismissed as a photo op. Social media sleuths asked if she was really cooking as they saw no flame in the picture. The Pheu Thai Party insisted the wok was so big that it obscured the flame.

Sukhothai is the second province devastated by severe floods to be visited by the prime minister.

Pressed by reporters about progress on forming a cabinet, Ms Paetongtarn said the list had been completely settled and all candidates are now being verified for qualifications.

The Democrat Party was the latest to join the coalition government on Thursday, giving it a comfortable 322 votes in the 500-member House of Representatives.

Ms Paetongtarn said the Democrats brought stability to the government as Pheu Thai and the country’s oldest party agreed to join forces to solve problems for people. She also indicated that the cabinet list could be ready to be forwarded for royal endorsement by next week.

All cabinet members of the new government also have to make an oath of allegiance and the prime minister has to formally present the government’s policies in Parliament to complete the process to start administering the country.