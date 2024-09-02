Thailand’s new cabinet line-up ready for royal endorsement this week, PM says

Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she has finalised the line-up of her cabinet and expects to submit the ministerial appointments for royal endorsement this week.
All candidates have been vetted after a lengthy process, and the list of 35 ministers will be submitted as soon as this week, Ms Paetongtarn told reporters on Monday.
The new coalition government led by Ms Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party is expected to officially take office by mid-September, acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai has said earlier.
Ms Paetongtarn became prime minister on Aug 16, after Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin was disqualified for ethics violations by a court ruling after less than a year in power.