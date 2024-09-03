Cabinet line-up set for approval

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets supporters after the House elected her as prime minister on Aug 16. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The line-up of the new cabinet has been finalised and will be submitted for royal endorsement this week, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday.

The backgrounds and qualifications of the 35 candidates have been verified following a thorough vetting process, she noted, adding she expected to have the line-up endorsed by His Majesty the King by the end of the week.

Ms Paetongtarn was selected by the House of Representatives as prime minister on Aug 16 to replace her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, who was dismissed by the Constitutional Court for a "gross ethics violation" over his decision to appoint Pichit Chuenban, a former convict, as a PM's Office minister.

According to caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, if the line-up is royally endorsed, the new coalition government led by Pheu Thai will take office on Sept 15.

He said that the Council of State, the government's legal arm, had vetted the qualifications of candidates for the cabinet posts and sent the list back to the cabinet's secretariat, which will submit it for royal endorsement.

According to government sources, the ruling Pheu Thai Party looked set to secure 17 cabinet posts in the new government, with Mr Phumtham set to retain the role of a deputy prime minister. He would also serve as defence minister, replacing Sutin Klungsang.

Suriya Jungrungreangkit is expected to retain the posts of deputy prime minister and transport minister in the new government, while Pichai Chunhavajira is tipped to stay on as finance minister, the sources said.

The sources also said that Somsak Thepsutin is expected to keep his job as public health minister, while Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai's secretary-general, is expected to become tourism and sports minister, replacing Sermsak Pongpanit.

The Bhumjaithai Party, which is Pheu Thai's largest coalition partner, will be allocated eight cabinet positions, the sources said, noting the cabinet posts held by Bhumjaithai in the previous government will remain unchanged.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul will stay on as deputy prime minister and interior minister, while Songsak Thongsri and Chada Thaised will continue their roles as deputy interior minister. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will also keep his job as labour minister, the sources said.

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) will be given four cabinet posts, with party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga set to retain the posts of deputy prime minister and energy minister, while its secretary-general, Akanat Promphan, will become the industry minister.

Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, a former secretary-general of the National Security Council, will be appointed a deputy defence minister under the UTN's quota.

Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, will retain the post of social development and human security minister, while Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, the leader of the Prachachat Party, will remain as justice minister in the new government, the sources said.

The sources went on to say that a faction led by Capt Thamanat Prompow within the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will get three cabinet posts, with Narumon Pinyosinwat tipped for the post of agriculture and cooperatives minister replacing Capt Thamanat. Akara Prompow and Itthi Sirilatthayakorn are tipped to become deputy agriculture ministers.

Democrat leader, Chalermchai Sri-on will be natural resources and environment minister while secretary-general Det-it Khaothong will be made a deputy public health minister, the sources said.

The party joined the coalition despite opposition from its senior figures.