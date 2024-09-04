Petitioner seeks probe into Thaksin’s ‘control’

Thaksin Shinawatra holds the hand of his daughter Paetongtarn on the occasion of the royal endorsement of her prime ministerial post at the headquarters of the Pheu Thai Party in Bangkok on Aug 18. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) about Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra allegedly being manipulated by her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, as well as the legitimacy of her resignations as the director of 20 companies.

Mr Ruangkrai, who is a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), on Wednesday filed the complaint with the EC calling on it to investigate Ms Paetongtarn on both matters.

The first is connected to her stepping down from the role of director at 20 firms. Fourteen are based in Bangkok, three are located in Lamphun, two are in Pathum Thani, including the Alpine Golf Club, and one is in Nakhon Ratchasima.

All of the resignations, which took effect immediately, were submitted by Ms Paetongtarn on Aug 15, the day before the House of Representatives voted her in as prime minister.

Mr Ruangkrai asked how she was able to submit so many resignations by herself in a single day.

He said he asked Ms Paetongtarn to show proof of her resignations, but she refused to do so.

The second matter concerns the moral issue of Ms Paetongtarn allegedly letting her father "control" her as prime minister.

The Organic Act on Political Parties clearly states that "no political party is permitted to allow or perform any action to allow any other person who is not a member to control, predominate, or instruct activities of a political party in a way that shall cause the political party and its members to either directly or indirectly be dependent."