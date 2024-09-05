Minister faces probe regarding state land

Chalermchai: Assets queried

The Seub Nakhasathien Foundation has called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to probe the qualifications of Chalermchai Sri-on, the new minister of natural resources and environment, over his alleged possession of 120 rai of state land.

According to media reports, the foundation stressed that those responsible for overseeing natural resources must clear themselves of any involvement in the holding of state land.

Mr Chalermchai, leader of the Democrat Party, was recently appointed minister, prompting wide criticism among officials who will now serve under him.

Back in 2008 Mr Chalermchai declared his assets, including Phor Bor Tor 5 land -- a tax payment document given to local authorities that does not consider legal ownership rights, for an area of 120 rai.

But in 2010 when he assumed the role of labour minister, he did not declare his possession of this land.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is reportedly investigating this case, as well as the holdings of 20 other politicians.

Panudet Kerdmali, the foundation's president, told the media on Wednesday that it is necessary to emphasise the need for transparency and for officials to avoid any involvement with state land holdings, particularly in forest areas.

"I saw the news that the coming cabinet under Ms Paetongtarn is very strict about the qualifications of every minister. Therefore, I request this matter be considered thoroughly," he said.

A source from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation showed that Phor Bor Tor 5 is merely a local tax payment document which does not grant ownership rights.

The land remains state property, and this form of tax collection has been abolished due to the illegal encroachment of national forest reserves, said the source.

Meanwhile, Democrat secretary-general Dech-it Khaothong, the new deputy public health minister, responded to criticism related to Tedy Teow Wooi Huat, a Malaysian accused of leading a fraud syndicate who has been extradited from Thailand to China.

Mr Dech-it said there was no evidence backing claims of ethical misconduct against him.