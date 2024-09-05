Govt 'committed' to minimum pay hike

Workers work at a construction site in Khon Kaen. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

The Pheu Thai Party-led government's labour policy, particularly the proposal to raise the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide, remains unchanged, according to Caretaker Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Mr Phiphat gave his assurance that the wage hike targeting certain professions and specific areas is expected to be implemented on Oct 1 with further details to be announced soon.

The wage committee chaired by permanent secretary for labour Pairoj Chotikasathien is expected to meet twice before finalising and announcing the specific details of the wage increase, he said.

"The new wage rate will be disclosed this month, but it will only apply to certain groups of workers and entrepreneurs.

"The government is committed to carrying on the previous government's policy, and the Labour Ministry has already submitted its proposal [for inclusion in the government's policy statement]," he said.

Raising the daily minimum wage is a key election promise of the Pheu Thai-led government. The government aims to increase the wage to 400 baht within its first year in power and 600 baht by 2027.

Previously, the tripartite committee approved a 400-baht daily wage on March 26, which took effect in parts of 10 provinces on April 13, including Phuket, Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Pattaya in Chon Buri, Chiang Mai City in Chiang Mai, and Pathumwan and Watthana districts in Bangkok. It applied to tourism-related businesses and four-star hotels with at least 50 employees.

The labour minister also pledged to provide assistance to employees affected by business closures, ensuring that they receive proper compensation.

Based on information from the Department of Industrial Works, from January to July this year 667 factories were shut down and 1,260 factories were opened. The rate of factory openings was close to a five-year average.

After subtracting the number of closed factories from the number of new factories, there was an increase in investment of 167.6 billion baht and an increase in employment of 25,663 people.

Meanwhile, Thaweesan Wichaiwong, president of Khon Kaen's Industry Council, said the Federation of Thai Industries is opposed to the nationwide, across-the-board wage hike of 400 baht.

He said the wage increase should be adjusted based on inflation indices and economic conditions of each province otherwise it will adversely affect SMEs (small-and medium-size enterprises) which have to bear additional costs.

Mr Thaweesan added that the wage hike is a double-edged sword. Eventually, the extra costs will be passed on to consumers, and some manufacturers might relocate to countries with lower labour costs.