Gen Prawit re-elected as Palang Pracharath leader

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), waves to supporters as he arrives at the party's headquarters in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has made a comeback as the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), just hours after stepping down to allow for the election of a new executive board on Friday morning.

The PPRP held a general assembly to elect the executive board following the resignation of Capt Thamanat Prompow and five members of this faction, deepening their estrangement from the party.

In the vote, Gen Prawit was re-elected as party leader, while Mr Paiboon replaces Thamanat as secretary-general. Gen Krityothin Sasipattanawong will serve as treasurer, and Sompot Saengkaew has been named registrar.

The eight deputy party leaders are Santi Prompat, Chaiwut Thaanakamanusorn, Uttama Savanayana, Ms Treenuch Thiengthong, Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, Apichai Techa-ubon, Chakart Pattanakitwitboon, and Chaimongkol Chairob. Executive members include Anan Phon-amnuay (Kamphaeng Phet MP), Charnkrit Detwithank, ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri, Yongyut Suwannabut, Akkhawat Assavahem, Sutham Charit-ngam (Nakhon Si Thammarat MP), Krasae Trakulpornpong (Nong Khai MP), Kanchana Changwa (Chaiyaphum MP), Khosee Mamu (Pattani MP), Thawee Suraban (Tang MP), Wan Ubumrung and Pol Lt Col Piya Tawichai.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon receives flower garlands from supporters on Friday. (Photo:Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

After the meeting, Gen Prawit said the party's commitment to unity and a no-bullying policy. He announced that management strategies would be revised, with deputy leaders taking charge of constituents and the secretary-general providing support.

Gen Prawit's earlier resignation was a procedural necessity, as the party board was required to step down in accordance with party rules.

He arrived at the assembly at 8.10am, where approximately 800 party members offered him warm greetings and support, with many chanting, "Uncle Pom, fight!" Pom is Gen Prawit's nickname.

The Thamanat group is serving in the cabinet under the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration, while the rest of the PPRP MPs are in the opposition.

Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwon, PPRP executives and MPs arrive at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

While most PPRP MPs are in opposition, three from Capt Thamanat's faction serve in Paetongtarn Shinawatra's cabinet:

Narumon Pinyosinwat as agriculture and cooperatives minister,

Itthi Sirilathayakorn as deputy agriculture minister and

Akara Prompao as deputy agriculture minister. He is Capt Thamanat's younger brother.

According to Capt Thamanat, he has lost faith in the PPRP, adding that the party's ministerial nominations were drawn up and sent to the ruling Pheu Thai Party without his knowledge.