Bhumjaithai ministers test positive for Covid

Anutin will cover Songsak and Sabeeda's duties until they recover

Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaised, daughter of Bhumjaithai member Chada Thaised, arrives at Government House on Thursday for Covid-19 testing. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Two cabinet ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party will miss their oath of office before His Majesty the King on Friday due to positive Covid-19 test results.

Songsak Thongsri and Sabeeda Thaised, both deputy interior ministers, underwent testing on Thursday, and the results confirmed their infection, preventing them from attending the ceremony at the Amporn Sathan Residential Hall at Dusit Palace at 5 pm.

Their oath-taking will be rescheduled, causing them to miss an informal cabinet meeting on policy statements set for Saturday.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who serves as interior minister, confirmed the results and said he will assume their responsibilities until they recover and can take their oaths.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government is expected to finalise the process to begin work when she delivers her policy statement before parliament next Wednesday and Thursday.