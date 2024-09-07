Senator raises hackles with call to curb social media

Senator Keskamol Pleansamai has caused a stir by proposing that a regulatory body be established to monitor social media content and that legal action be taken against those responsible for any harmful or illegal content.

Addressing the Senate on Thursday, Dr Keskamol said there is no specific agency with the authority to oversee social media content effectively because the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry have separate roles.

The NBTC oversees broadcasting media and telecommunications but has no authority over social media outlets. The DES Ministry, on the other hand, is responsible for online media but does not have the authority to regulate content, she said.

According to the senator, social media outlets lack oversight, resulting in the release of harmful content that can potentially undermine national security.

She proposed that a regulatory agency should be established to monitor inappropriate content with the authority to take legal action against those responsible for such content.

Keskamol: Warns of threat to society

She also suggested the development of safe and creative media content, the promotion of media literacy among users and the provision of channels for reporting inappropriate content.

"I'm calling for the setting up of a body to effectively oversee social media content and work with platform owners to stop the spread of content that poses a threat to society," she said.

However, the senator's proposal has raised concerns about freedom of speech.

Nanthasit Nitmetha, president of the Society of Online News Providers (SONP), argued that content produced by media outlets and created by influencers must be differentiated.

He told the Bangkok Post that online media outlets are required to adhere to professional standards and be regulated by a professional code of ethics, while influencers are deemed to operate freely.

However, Mr Nanthasit disagreed with any proposal to regulate influencers because it could infringe on their freedom of expression. There is already legislation like the computer crime law that deals with illegal content.

He said anyone affected by online content can report it to the platform owners to have it blocked or take legal action. Netizens have reacted to Dr Keskamol's proposal as they see media control as a form of censorship that can damage the nation's standing.