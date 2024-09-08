PM vows to serve full three-year term

Listen to this article

Hearts and minds: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes mini-heart signs during a group photo session with cabinet ministers on the lawn of Government House on Saturday. The ministers were granted an audience with His Majesty the King to be sworn in during a ceremony in which the King approved the entire 35-member cabinet. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has vowed to serve her full three-year term in office and has established a team to handle any legal complaints brought against her.

She made these remarks after chairing a special cabinet meeting at Government House on Saturday to prepare the government's policy statement, which will be presented to parliament on Sept 12–13.

The government is required to present its statement to parliament before commencing its work.

"I want to carry out my duties until I complete my three-year term to ensure continuity in the policies of my predecessor, Srettha Thavisin," Ms Paetongtarn said.

"I am the prime minister from Pheu Thai, just as Mr Srettha was. We have also discussed policy proposals from coalition parties for inclusion in the statement.

"Many policies will be carried over from Mr Srettha's government, and coalition parties have discussed adjustments to ensure the policies are relevant to current circumstances," Ms Paetongtarn added.

The leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party assumed the role of prime minister after the Constitutional Court dismissed Mr Srettha on Aug 14 for an ethical violation related to his decision to appoint ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

She now has about three years remaining in office, following Mr Srettha's departure after eleven months and 21 days.

Ms Paetongtarn said she will meet each of her cabinet ministers separately every week to work closely with them.

"Each cabinet minister and I are ready to work for the country. We will race against time to ensure maximum benefit for the people," she said.

The prime minister also announced the formation of a legal team to provide legal advice and handle complaints against the government.

Asked about the complaints filed against her, she said: "I will do my best to address them.

"I don't want to be involved in lawsuits. My children are still young."

The complaints have already started coming. Her comments follow a complaint filed with the Election Commission last Wednesday by political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, which alleged Ms Paetongtarn is being manipulated by her father, Thaksin Shinawatra.

The complaint also questioned the legitimacy of her decision to resign from her position as director of 20 companies before assuming the premiership.

Ms Paetongtarn also outlined her priorities for her cabinet ministers during Saturday's special meeting.

These remarks marked her first official statement following the cabinet's oath-taking before His Majesty the King on Friday.

During the meeting held at Government House, Ms Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of adhering to His Majesty the King's advice, which she described as a source of encouragement and guidance for the government's work ahead. She stressed the need to maintain the economic policies of her predecessor, Mr Srettha.

She also instructed cabinet ministers to prepare lists of candidates for permanent secretary positions in their ministries to fill vacancies left by retiring officials and those completing their four-year terms.

These lists will be submitted to the cabinet after the policy statement.

Additionally, all ministers must be prepared to answer questions regarding their portfolios during the policy statement delivery.

Ms Paetongtarn urged them to communicate and promote their policies to enhance public understanding.

Another priority is for cabinet members to continue the economic stimulus measures initiated by Mr Srettha.

A source also indicated the special cabinet meeting approved the appointment of Dr Prommin Lertsuridej as the Prime Minister's secretary-general. Dr Prommin, who has ties to the Shinawatra family, previously held this position under the Srettha administration.

At the top of the government's agenda remains Pheu Thai's flagship digital wallet handout scheme, which is expected to be rolled out before the end of the 2024 fiscal year on Sept 30, according to government sources.

A supplementary bill seeking to increase the budget for the current fiscal year by 122 billion baht to partially fund the scheme has already been passed by parliament.

However, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has previously admitted the handout programme requires adjustments, including the possibility of providing cash instead of digital money to some recipients.