Prawit still wielding 'influence'

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, centre, chairs a general meeting of the Palang Pracharath Party at its head office in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwon continues to wield significant influence, despite both him and his party being excluded from the new coalition government, say political observers.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai's alliance with the Democrat Party is viewed by some as a covert attempt to undermine its former political rival, rather than a genuine sign of political reconciliation.

Down but not out

Sathit Wongnongtoei, a former Democrat Party MP, told the Bangkok Post that Gen Prawit still retains significant political influence, despite his Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) being excluded from the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

"The game is not over yet. Everyone knows Gen Prawit has extensive connections with politicians and members of independent organisations," Mr Sathit said.

Mr Sathit said he believes that Pheu Thai excluded the PPRP, which was part of the previous Srettha Thavisin coalition government, because it suspected Gen Prawit was behind the move by a group of former senators to petition the Constitutional Court to dismiss Mr Srettha for appointing former convict Pichit Chuenban as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Pheu Thai was also upset with Gen Prawit for failing to attend the recent vote to elect Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister, as well as the vote to elect Mr Srettha as premier last year.

Mr Sathit added he believes former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, widely regarded as Pheu Thai's de facto leader, was behind the decision to exclude the PPRP from the new coalition government following the petition seeking Mr Srettha's dismissal.

Gen Prawit was re-elected as leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) on Friday, during a vote held to appoint the party's new executive board amid an internal factional dispute.

Sathit: Game not over for Prawit

Paiboon Nititawan was elected as the party's new secretary-general, replacing Capt Thamanat Prompow, who, along with five other party executives, resigned, deepening the rift within the party.

Capt Thamanat stepped down as PPRP secretary-general, along with five other members of his faction who were also party executives. However, they have not relinquished their PPRP membership to avoid losing their MP status. The Thamanat faction, which includes about 20 of the party's 40 MPs, has declared its separation from the PPRP while retaining their MP posts.

Three members of the faction have now been appointed as cabinet ministers: Narumon Pinyosinwat as Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, and Itthi Sirilathayakorn and Akara Prompao as Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministers.

Holding grudge

Asked to comment on Pheu Thai's alliance with the Democrats, Mr Sathit said the two parties had long been political rivals before deciding to reconcile.

"I believe Thaksin still holds a grudge against the Democrats for what they did to him and Pheu Thai in the past," Mr Sathit said.

"When the Democrat Party was in opposition, it led censure debates against Thaksin when he was prime minister, which resulted in several court cases being filed against him. That's probably why he still harbours resentment," Mr Sathit added.

He also cited another example involving former Democrat MP for Phitsanulok, Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, who exposed irregularities in the rice-pledging scheme initiated by the administration of former premier Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's younger sister.

Weakening rivals

"An easy way to undermine the Democrats is to convince them to become your allies," Mr Sathit said, referring to Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on being appointed as Natural Resources and Environment Minister, and Democrat secretary-general Dech-it Khaothong being made Deputy Public Health Minister.

"This is a veiled attempt to weaken and dismantle his political rivals by bringing them on board. It's far removed from any genuine sign of political reconciliation," he added.

"As a result, people are beginning to lose faith in parties. They feel that parties have abandoned their ideologies and are willing to do anything to attain power," Mr Sathit said.

He expressed scepticism about Mr Dech-it's comment that rivalry and hatred between the two parties from the past should not be carried over.

"Such a remark cannot hide their desire for power," Mr Sathit said.

The Democrat Party's decision to cross the floor came despite strong opposition from veteran politicians and party loyalists, including former leaders Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan, and Jurin Laksanawisit, who voiced their disapproval of any political alliance with Pheu Thai.

Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Bangkok MP for the opposition People's Party, a reincarnation of the dissolved Move Forward Party, echoed the view that Gen Prawit's political clout remains strong, even though the PPRP has been left out of the new coalition government.

"Gen Prawit still maintains connections with members of independent organisations, former senators, and retired military personnel. The power struggle between Gen Prawit and Thaksin will continue," Mr Nattacha said.

He also noted Pheu Thai's alliance with the Democrats is not an act of reconciliation but a political strategy by the ruling party to consolidate power and weaken the Democrats.

"Pheu Thai can now exact revenge on the Democrats. Offering them just two cabinet posts is worth it," Mr Nattacha said.

He said the alliance between Pheu Thai and the Democrats will not stop the People's Party from growing.

"The circumstances are changing. They cannot use the same old methods to stop us," he added.

Nattacha: PPRP still has clout

Suriyasai Katasila, dean of Rangsit University's College of Leadership and Social Innovation and former coordinator of the yellow-shirt People's Alliance for Democracy, told the Bangkok Post that Gen Prawit's political clout is limited because he no longer has the backing of former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and former interior minister Anupong Paojinda.

The trio -- also known as the "Three Por" generals -- once held massive influence over politics following the May 2014 coup.

However, their influence appears to be waning after Pheu Thai's return to power following last year's election.

"The three generals held massive power over the past nine years following the 2014 coup. Right now, they may no longer be able to carry out major tasks," Mr Suriyasai said.

Suriyasai: No longer part of trio

Price to pay

Commenting on the Democrats joining the coalition government, Mr Suriyasai said: "The Democrats had to swallow their pride for their survival.

"But there is a price to pay. Their alliance with Pheu Thai will only lead to a loss of support from their voters."

Chaiyan Chaiyaporn, a political science lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, told the Bangkok Post that the political influence of the "three brothers in arms" has now been significantly reduced.

Gen Prayut now serves as a privy councillor and must stay away from politics, while Gen Anupong is no longer involved in the political arena.

Only Gen Prawit remains politically active, though his ability to exert influence is now limited.

"However, Gen Prawit may still direct Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a PPRP member, to file complaints against political rivals from time to time," Mr Chaiyan said.

Regarding the Democrat Party, Mr Chaiyan mentioned that Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down as party leader following the May 14 election last year, in which the party won fewer House seats.