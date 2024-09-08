Poll: Most Thais expect new govt to complete House term

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra meets her cabinet members at the Santi Maitree Building in Government House before leading them to take the oath of office before Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Amporn Sathan Residential Hall at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on Friday evening. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Most Thais believe the new government led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will be able to complete the remaining three years of the current parliament’s term, and consider healthcare and economic policies to be the government’s strongest suits, according to the latest Super Poll survey.

According to the nationwide survey conducted from September 6-7 among 2,078 people, 81.2% of the respondents who previously voted for Pheu Thai said they approved of Thailand’s new government and new cabinet, while 18.8% disapproved.

As for respondents who previously voted for other political parties, 75.6% disapproved while 24.4% approved.

However, the poll showed that 62.0% of overall respondents had moderate or high confidence that the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra could remain in office for the remaining three years of the House term, while 38.0% had little or no confidence that it could do so.

Asked which policies or political agenda of the Pheu Thai-led government the respondents had most confidence in, policies related to public health and people’s well-being received the highest confidence level of 42.6%.

Policies on soft power and revival of the country’s tourism and overall economy had the second-highest rating of 33.7%, followed by policies on addressing economic issues (33.2%), solving narcotic problems (25.3%), and tackling call-centre scams and cyber crimes (23.9%).