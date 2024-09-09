PM notches up cabinet record

The new cabinet, led by recently appointed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has the highest number of women in Thailand's political history.

Women take eight positions in the 36-member cabinet, which received royal endorsement on Sept 4. Here is a brief introduction of each minister.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Prime Minister/ Age: 38

The youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Ms Paethongtarn is the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to be appointed as prime minister, following her father Thaksin, Somchai Wongsawat (husband of Thaksin's younger sister, Yaowapa), and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra.

Ms Paetongtarn has a bachelor's degree in political science from Chulalongkorn University and a master's degree in hotel management from the University of Surrey in England.

She made her Thai political debut in 2021 with the Pheu Thai Party. Her first position was as chairman of the Advisory Board on Political Participation and Innovation before she became leader of the Pheu Thai family in 2022.

Ms Paetongtarn was one of the party's prime ministerial candidates for the 2023 general election.

She was appointed premier on Sept 4 after the court suspended former premier Srettha Thavisin on Aug 14 for his appointment of ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister.

Ms Paetongtarn is the youngest Thai prime minister of all time, surpassing the previous record holder, MR Seni Pramoj, who took the position in 1945 at the age of 40.

Jiraporn Sindhuprai

Prime Minister's Office Minister/ Age: 37

Ms Jiraporn is the oldest daughter of Nisit Sindhuprai, former leader of the United Front of Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) and former Pheu Thai MP for Roi Et, and Aim-orn Sindhuprai, former Pheu Thai list MP. Her sister, Chayapa, is also an MP for Roi Et.

She has a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Assumption University and a master's degree in international business from the University of Reading in England.

Ms Jiraporn won the election as the MP for Roi Et twice in 2019 and 2023 and is now deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party.

She is known as a new-generation politician with an impressive record since becoming the youngest Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office under the former government and also a member of Prayut Chan-o-cha's cabinet.

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol

Culture Minister/ Age: 42

Ms Sudawan is the oldest daughter of Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, Pheu Thai MP for Nakhon Ratchasima, and Yonlada Wangsuphakijkosol, chief executive of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO).

She has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Suranaree University of Technology and gained experience managing her family's cassava starch factory before her political career.

Ms Sudawan was appointed as Tourism and Sports Minister under Srettha Thavisin, before taking on the job of Culture Minister later.

She was selected as a Pheu Thai MP-list for the first time in the 2023 general election.

Narumon Pinyosinwat

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister/ Age: 51

Ms Narumon holds a bachelor's degree in statistics from Chulalongkorn University and a master's degree in applied mathematics from the University of Georgia in the US.

She received a doctorate in finance from Pennsylvania University, before joining the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) for the 2019 general election.

Ms Naruemon was appointed Deputy Labour Minister and Prime Minister's Office spokeswoman during Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha's cabinet. She is now a leader of the Kla Dharma Party.

Supamas Isarabhakdi

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister/ Age: 51

Ms Supamas graduated with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and a master's in engineering management from Chulalongkorn University.

She started her political career in 2001 as the Bangkok MP from the defunct Thai Rak Thai Party. She was a member of the defunct Palang Prachachon Party. She now represents the Bhumjaithai Party as the party treasurer.

Manaporn Charoensri

Deputy Transport Minister/ Age: 58

The Nakhon Phanom native, Ms Manaporn is a well-known local politician who participated in the 2010 political crisis as a UDD, or so-called red-shirt member.

She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in political science from Ramkhamhaeng University and a doctorate in political public relations from Kirk University. She also has a certificate from St Teresa International College, or now St Teresa International University.

Ms Manaporn was the deputy chief of the Nakhon Phanom Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) and its chief executive from 2004 to 2008. She joined the province's Pheu Thai Party red-shirt group in 2006.

Ms Manaporn was elected as the Nakhon Phanom MP for the Pheu Thai Party in 2011, granting her a national political career. She was elected as MP three times, including the 2023 general election.

Ms Manaporn is now the secretary of the Pheu Thai Party's northeastern office. She also works as the party's internal coordinator. She was Deputy Transport Minister in Mr Srettha's government.

Theerarat Samrejvanich

Deputy Interior Minister/ Age: 45

Ms Theerarat is the daughter of the late Wiboon Samrejvanich, former Bangkok MP in the Lat Krabang constituency.

Ms Theerarat graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication arts from Bangkok University. She then holds a master's degree in international business from the University of Wollongong and a doctorate in transdisciplinary studies from Central Queensland University in Australia.

Using her family as an election base, Ms Theerarat started her political career as Bangkok MP in the Lat Krabang constituency in 2011. She also won the election in 2019 and 2023, becoming the only Pheu Thai MP to win the Bangkok area in the 2023 general election.

Sabeeda Thaised

Deputy Interior Minister/ Age: 39

Ms Sabeeda is the second child of the former Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Abac and a master's degree from London, both in law.,

Ms Sabeeda worked in the cabinet as a member of Mr Chada's working committee and represented her father during an event in their hometown, Uthai Thani, before succeeding in her father's position.

Ms Sabeeda is the third Thaised figure to be appointed as minister, following her father and her aunt Mananya Thaised who was former Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister in Gen Prayut's cabinet.