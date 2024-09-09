Thamanat chaperones new minister on flood inspection

Former agriculture and cooperatives minister Thamanat Prompow, second right, addresses officials at the Regional Irrigation Office 12 in Sapphaya district, Chai Nat, on Sunday. Also present, from left, were his brother and deputy minister Akara Prompow, agriculture minister Narumon Pinyosinwat and deputy minister Itthi Sirilattthayakorn. (Photo: Regional Irrigation Office 12)

Newly sworn in Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat inspected water management in the Chao Phraya River basin over the weekend under the watchful eye of her predecessor and rebel faction leader Thamanat Prompow.

Ms Narumon, Capt Thamanat, his brother Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Akara Prompow and another deputy minister, Itthi Sirilattthayakorn, visited irrigation offices in Chai Nat and Ayutthaya provinces on Sunday.

In Chai Nat, they followed up on water management at the Chao Phraya river barrage dam and in Ayutthaya observed the flood situation in Bang Ban district.

Ms Narumon said the level of the Chao Phraya at the barrage remained manageable. The discharge rate would rise to 1,700 cubic metres per second over the next three days to prepare for appoaching inflow from the North.

On Sunday the inflow at the barrage was stable at 1,474 cubic metres per second and the discharge rate was 1,500 cubic metres per second.

Capt Thamanat leads a large rebel faction within the Palang Pracharat Party, having usurped authority from party leader and former deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

Ms Narumon was government spokeswoman in the previous government and a deputy labour minister under former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Warong Dechgitvigrom, chairman of the Thai Pakdee Party, on Monday questioned Capt Thamanat's activities. He wrote on his Facebook account that Section 185 of the constitution prohibited MPs from interfering in the work of government officials.