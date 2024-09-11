Palang Pracharath haemorrhaging top talent

Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwon (seated at centre) and party secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan (right) attend a general assembly held on Sept 6 to elect a new executive board. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) continues to haemorrhage prominent politicians with the Rattanasets, an influential political family in Nakhon Ratchasima, reportedly being the latest group to have left the party, according to an informed source.

A bitter internal rift, reflected in the recent change of the executive board, was blamed for the family’s departure from the party.

The source said several party members were unhappy with the election of Paiboon Nititawan as the new secretary-general. He replaces Thamanat Prompow, who leads a group of 20 MPs who have vowed to have nothing more to do with the party.

Thamanat had a falling out with Palang Pracharath leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon over the party’s candidates for cabinet seats in the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration.

The split resulted in the Thamanat faction landing three cabinet seats while the Prawit faction has moved to the opposition.

Other sources have indicated that the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party specifically wanted to wash its hands of Gen Prawit, as it believed he has been actively working to undermine the party and the Shinawatra family.

The Thamanat group technically remains a part of Palang Pracharath, but Thamanat is reviewing the law for ways that could enable them to exit the party without losing their MP status.

Palang Pracharath under Gen Prawit’s leadership is now thought to be standing on shaky ground following the exit of the Thamanat group.

The Rattanaset family members who have left are Wirat, Thatsaniya, Tatirat and Thawirat Rattanaset and Thatsanaphorn Ketmethikarun. Ms Thatsanaphorn is a sister of Ms Thatsaniya, Mr Wirat’s wife. All formerly served as Palang Pracharath MPs for Nakhon Ratchasima.

Earlier, three former MPs also left the party. They are Adilan Ali-isho of Yala, Siriphong Ratsami of Bangkok and Phonchai Inthasuk of Phicht, said the source.

Several other politicians who were strong candidates in the 2023 election have also resigned from the party, including Anukun Phrueksanurak, Ekkarat Phonsue, Saranya Suwannaphrom and Namanita Klapbanko. They represented the party in Songkhla, Roi Et, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Samut Sakhon, respectively.

Also on Wednesday, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, an opposition whip chief and list MP of the People’s Party, said he was unsure if Palang Pracharath would identify itself as an opposition party.

Even though the party has been excluded from the coalition government, less than half of its 40 MPs showed up to do their job at a recent vote on the budget expenditure bill conducted by the opposition whip, said Mr Pakornwut.

“Unless the PPRP offers clarification (of its status), it cannot be part of the opposition,” he said.