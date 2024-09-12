Prawit denies link to clip

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) denied the authenticity of an audio clip featuring a man discussing his political ambition to become the country's leader, saying it was fake and generated by AI.

The clip was one of the four voice clips released by the television programme "Inside Thailand," said to feature the voice of PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. The first clip involved a conversation between four individuals, one of whom discussed his ambition to be "Number 1."

"I've been a deputy and worked for the prime minister for a long time. I've made many accomplishments and now I want the people to give me a chance to be the number 1. I'll ask them." One of the participants responded: "You should try to communicate with the people."

PPRP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said on Wednesday he asked Gen Prawit and deputy party leader Chaiwut Thaanakamanusorn about the clip and both denied the voices in the recording were theirs.

He said he believed the clip was fake and generated by AI, noting that several AI-generated video clips making fun of Gen Prawit had been released. He said the programme should have verified its authenticity.

The second audio clip featured a conversation of two men, one of whom spoke angrily and refused to step down as party leader. They also mentioned about distribution of money. The third voice clip involved a conversation between two men about appointments of officials within a ministry, believed to be the Interior Ministry.

The fourth voice clip is a conversation between two men about the dissolution of a party. One man claimed to have played a role in the case that led to the party's dissolution.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Suttiphong Julcharoen admitted it was his voice in the clip and the conversation took place when Gen Prawit was a deputy prime minister overseeing security and the Interior Ministry.