Tensions rise after leaked audio of PPRP leader Prawit airs

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party presides over its general assembly on Sept 6. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan said on Saturday political tension could escalate next week following the release of voice clips allegedly involving Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

Four audio clips were aired for the first time on Wednesday during an episode of the Inside Thailand TV show. However, the PPRP insisted the clips were doctored.

The contents of the clips prompted former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit to petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to conduct an ethics probe against Gen Prawit, as they may serve as evidence of improper conduct.

Mr Jatuporn, now co-leader of Kana Lomruam Prachachon (Melting Pot Group), said during a livestream on Saturday the clips were intended to discredit Gen Prawit and could provoke a strong response from the PPRP.

The release of the clips comes amid reports of deepening conflict between Gen Prawit and the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which excluded Gen Prawit's faction from the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration.

Gen Prawit is suspected of being linked to the petition which led to the ouster of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister by the Constitutional Court.

Mr Jatuporn said the clips may have been obtained through wiretapping or perhaps were secretly recorded by individuals involved in the conversations.