Pheu Thai wins Phitsanulok by-election

Jadet Jantar, centre, and key figures of the Pheu Thai Party celebrat his victory in the by-election in Muang district of Phitsanulok on Sunday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK - Jadet Jantar of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party won the by-election in constituency 1 on Sunday, beating his only opponent, Nathachanon Chanaburanasak of the opposition People’s Party.

The unofficial result after vote counting on Sunday night showed Mr Jadet with 37,209 votes and Mr Nathachanon with 30,640.

Key figures of Pheu Thai called a press conference at an eatery in Muang district. Somsak Thepsutin, the minister for public health, said the victory meant the people of this northern province had elected their first Pheu Thai MP in the almost 20 years since it was founded. This showed that people nationwide had confidence in Pheu Thai’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Sarayoot Jailak, secretary-general of the People’s Party, said the party had yet to begin serious campaigning. Acting spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu said Mr Nathachanon and his team would continue to work for the people in the constituency.

Voter turnout for Sunday’s by-election was 54.95% of the 138,705 eligible voters, with 67,849 valid ballots cast.

The by-election was called after the sitting member, Padipat Santipada, was banned from politics for 10 years following the disbandment of the Move Forward Party, which has been reborn as the People's Party.