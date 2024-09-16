More complaints filed against PM, Pheu Thai Party

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and some other cabinet ministers make mini-heart signs with their hands during the official group photo session on the lawn at Government House in Bangkok on Sept 7. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Activists have filed new complaints against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Pheu Thai Party, over a party in Pathum Thani province in June and the mini-heart gesture she made for an photograph while wearing full-dress uniform.

Noparuj Worachitwuthikul went to the Office of the Election Commission on Monday and asked the commission whether Pheu Thai should be disbanded for violating the law governing the election of local councillors and administrators. The law prohibits organising a party in favour of any candidate.

The complaint referred to a party to celebrate the ordination of the Thanyaburi district mayor's son in Pathum Thani on June 8. Pheu Thai Party leader Ms Paetongtarn and her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, were both at the party, held in a field by the tambon Thanyaburi municipal office.

The party preceded the election for chairman of the Pathum Thani provincial administration organisation on June 30, which was won by Pheu Thai candidate Charn Phuangphet. The EC has ordered a re-run of the election.

Meanwhile, Ruangkrai Leekitwatana, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party, said he asked the EC to find out if Ms Paetongtarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroogruangkit violated ethics by making mini-heart gestures while wearing full-dress uniform during a photo session at Government House on Sept 7.

The complainant said that he earlier filed a similar petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

PM’s Office Minister Chousak Sirinil, of Pheu Thai, said the party’s legal team would take action against complainants who bring frivolous charges against the party. Such charges led to cabinet ministers wasting valuable time on nonsensical matters instead of focusing on their work, he said.

Cabinet ministers should lose their portfolios if they are seriously corrupt, Mr Chousak added.