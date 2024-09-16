Fresh Prawit complaint is filed

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon

A fresh anti-money laundering complaint has been filed against Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, a former deputy premier and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, concerning one of four audio recordings recently released to the media.

Former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit submitted the complaint on Monday to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

In one of four clips aired for the first time last Wednesday during an episode of the Inside Thailand TV show hosted by Danai Ekmahasawat, a man whose voice resembled that of Gen Prawit asks the person on the other end of the line about the repayment of money owed to him.

At no point in the recording were there details that could shed light on what the money had been used for or where it came from.

Mr Prompong, however, said the conversation in the clip suggested that what sounded like a demand to be paid back allegedly by Gen Prawit may constitute grounds for Gen Prawit’s prosecution under the Amlo law.

He requested that Amlo take up the case for investigation. As a former deputy prime minister in the Prayut Chan-o-cha government and PPRP leader, Gen Prawit is a political post holder and his alleged remarks in the audio clip may be construed as extortion, possibly leading to his prosecution under the Amlo law.

Mr Prompong said that Amlo should also trace Gen Prawit’s money trail and those of men named "O" and "Pod" who were heard in the audio clips and implicated in the repayment saga. The PPRP has hit back with a threat to sue Danai, acting director of MCOT Plc Co which grants airtime to the Inside Thailand TV programme for damages.

Apart from the defamation, PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan said the party plans to file legal action against the three parties for wiretapping or spreading content obtained from wiretapping to the media.

Mr Paiboon noted that even though a coup announcement brought in the anti-bugging law, it remains enforceable today and retains the status equivalent to a Supreme Court ruling.

After the release of the audio clips, Mr Prompong petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), asking it to launch an ethics probe against Gen Prawit. On Monday, the former Pheu Thai spokesman said the recording’s content had aroused suspicion that the payment mentioned may have derived from illegal activity.