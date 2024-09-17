Government spokesman to be named soon

Jirayu Houngsub has been named a public relations adviser to the prime minister while his qualifications for the government spokesman’s position are being examined further. (Photo: Government House)

Jirayu Houngsub, a former spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, is expected to be appointed as the government spokesman next week, according to a source.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday appointed Mr Jirayu as her public relations adviser while his qualifications are examined further.

The screening process for political appointees has become more thorough in light of the rise in ethics-related complaints. The Pheu Thai Party and Ms Paetongtarn face at least 12 complaints related to appointments and other matters. The appointment of a tainted cabinet minister resulted in the court-ordered removal of Srettha Thavisin from the prime ministership last month.

Previously, the police checked only criminal records of applicants for such positions while other qualifications were checked by the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Council of State. However, additional checks are now being made by agencies including the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Constitutional Court, the Legal Execution Department, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Office of the Auditor General and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As the PR adviser to the premier, Mr Jirayu will focus on promoting government work before being officially appointed as the government spokesman.

Six other people were also appointed as advisers to the prime minister on Tuesday: Chaikasem Nitisiri, Yuttapong Charasathien, Suwat Liptapanlop, Songkram Kitlertphairoj, Jakkapong Sangmanee and Thitiwat Adisornphankul.