Prawit 'didn't skip' parliament meets

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, in blue, waves to reporters as he is accompanied by party heavyweights to attend a meeting at the party’s headquarters on 29 August 2024. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon correctly submitted leave requests and received approval from the House of Representatives, according to the House's secretary-general Arpath Sukhanunth.

Mr Arpath clarified the matter after former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit called for an investigation into Gen Prawit's frequent absences from meetings at parliament.

Mr Prompong claimed Gen Prawit was rarely seen at such assemblies, raising questions about whether the PPRP leader, as a party list MP, has fulfilled his constitutional and ethical responsibilities.

According to the House's secretary-general, MPs can submit a leave request form up to seven days retroactively, and Gen Prawit submitted a leave request every single time, which Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan approved.

Mr Pichet has been assigned by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to handle the MPs' leave requests.

"[By properly following the procedures] Gen Prawit is not considered to have skipped the meetings," he said.

Under the constitution, MPs can be absent from meetings for no more than a quarter (30 days) of the total meeting days in a session, which consists of 120 days.

However, the House secretary-general said the petition against Gen Prawit will be processed according to parliamentary procedures.

He added the public can request MPs' attendance records from the House's information office or via its website, as the information is considered public. However, they will not be given access to the MPs' reasons for leave.

Chief government whip Wisuth Chainarun said he will ask the House Speaker next week to review every MP's attendance record to ensure they are fulfilling their duties as required.

"This matter isn't politically motivated. MPs must do their job, and being absent from meetings is not living up to their professional ethics," he said.

He insisted that other MPs, not just Gen Prawit, would also face investigation.

"MPs must fulfil their responsibilities, and being absent from meetings does not reflect their professional ethics. This isn't a campaign season," he said.

Gen Prawit did not attend the Sept 19 House meeting. Instead, he and some party MPs were in Nong Khai giving relief supplies to flood victims.