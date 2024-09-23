Kamronwit wins PAO election re-run in Pathum Thani

Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang votes in the re-run of the Pathum Thani provincial administration organisation poll on Sunday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Former chairman Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang was re-elected chair of the Pathum Thani provincial administration organisation (PAO) on Sunday, comfortably defeating rival Chan Puangpetch in a re-run of the annulled previous poll.

The former Metropolitan Police Bureau chief received 187,975 votes, against 120,007 ballots for Mr Chan, in the election on Sunday, according to unofficial results announced by Pathum Thani election officials on Monday.

The win was sweet for Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit, who lost to his competitor by less than 2,000 votes in the first poll in July. The Election Commission later ordered a poll re-run, accusing Mr Chan of breaching election law by sponsoring entertainment events to attract support.

"Thank you Pathum Thani residents for every vote," Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit said in a post on his Facebook account on Sunday night.

The contest between the two politicians was seen as a test for the popularity of the Pheu Thai Party in the province, even though they ran with no official affiliation to any party.

The ruling party openly backed Mr Chan in the previous poll in July and helped him campaign. However, Mr Chan kept his distance from Pheu Thai this time due to concern about a possible setback for Pheu Thai if he used the party's name in canvassing for votes.

Mr Chan said he remained loyal to Pheu Thai but did not want his campaign to affect the party and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Thai Post reported online.

Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit was chairman of the Pathum Thani PAO prior to his defeat in July. The result of Sunday's re-run poll, if confirmed by the election agency, returns him to the position.

Less than half the 953,302 eligible voters turned out at polling booths on Sunday.