Pheu Thai 'flexible' on policy

The cabinet awaits: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes her way through Government House's grounds on Tuesday to chair the weekly cabinet meeting. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Pheu Thai Party will back off from its charter amendment proposal involving ethical standards for political officeholders if coalition parties disagree with it.

Mr Phumtham said on Tuesday that the ruling party is arranging a meeting with its coalition partners to discuss the Pheu Thai-sponsored amendment bills and if the coalition parties oppose the proposal, it will be dropped.

The proposal is self-serving and goes against the intent of the constitution, critics said.

The move was apparently triggered by the removal of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister by the Constitutional Court for an ethical violation over his decision to appoint former convict Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister.

Mr Phumtham clarified that the move to amend the charter was not "initiated" by the party, saying several party leaders expressed concern about the issue, so as the core party, Pheu Thai took up the matter.

When asked which coalition parties expressed interest in amending the charter, he said almost all while stressing the matter must be formally discussed among them before moving forward.

He was responding to concerns raised by the Bhumjaithai Party, which expressed disagreement to the ruling party's proposed changes regarding ethical standards for politicians.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that individuals who work for the public and have such power should accept scrutiny as part of the system of checks and balances, and there is nothing to fear if they do not break the rules.

"If you don't want to be examined, stay in the private sector, run your business and pay taxes. No one can make you declare your company's assets unless you are involved in wrongdoing," he said.

Mr Anutin said there are pressing issues to be addressed and it is not inappropriate to proceed with something deemed to serve personal interests.

Bhumjaithai MP Paradorn Prissananantakul said the proposed amendments are sensitive.