Pheu Thai coy on ethics bill plans

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to an official as Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai looks on before she delivered her policy statement to parliament on Sept 12. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday shrugged off media questions about whether the ruling Pheu Thai Party intends to proceed with a charter amendment proposal involving ethical standards for political officeholders after coalition parties poured cold water on the bid.

He said the government was instead focusing on tackling floods that severely hit several provinces and stimulating the economy, which began with a handout of 10,000 baht cash to 14.5 million vulnerable people on Wednesday.

Asked if Pheu Thai would withdraw its charter amendment bill from parliament due to mounting criticism, Mr Phumtham, a key figure in the ruling party, said the issue was not up for discussion.

On Tuesday, Mr Phumtham said the party was arranging a meeting with its coalition partners to discuss the Pheu Thai-sponsored amendment bill, which aims to clearly define ethical standards for politicians.

However, the ruling party reportedly backed down due to strong resistance from several coalition partners, who deemed the proposal self-serving.

Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul insisted on Wednesday his party never proposed revising the ethical standards issue and there was no need to reverse its stance.

He was responding to reports the proposed change was suggested by the leader of a major political party, a reference to Pheu Thai.

Earlier, Bhumjaithai executive Korawee Prissananantakul said the party agreed with the charter amendment if it was approved in a public referendum while reiterating that Chapters 1 and 2 should be left alone.

Chapter 1 defines Thailand as a single, indivisible kingdom with a democratic regime and the King as head of state, while Chapter 2 stipulates sections about royal prerogatives.

Meanwhile, political activist Jatuporn Prompan said the ruling party was pressured by the public and coalition bloc to abandon the charter amendment efforts. He suggested Pheu Thai's motive for seeking a rewriting of the charter was to prevent a legal backlash against party leader Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Ms Paetongtarn herself faces a number of ethics-related complaints, including over her shares in the controversial Alpine Golf Club, which is located on a monastic plot.

In other news, the opposition People's Party (PP) said it is waiting for Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to schedule a debate on the party's bill seeking to amend the charter to curb the National Anti-Corruption Commission's (NACC) authority to probe MPs and senators for ethical violations.

The NACC receives the cases before deciding whether to forward them to the Supreme Court or the Constitutional Court.

PP list-MP Natthawut Buaprathum said the party's bill is designed to protect the public interest rather than advance the party's agenda.