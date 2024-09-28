Referendum bill prompts 'urgent' talks

Listen to this article

The new Senate holds its first meeting at Parliament on July 23. Senators will meet on Monday to discuss a referendum bill after an ad hoc committee proposed changing the voting requirement for issues related to charter amendments. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Senators are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a referendum bill after an ad hoc Senate committee proposed changing the voting requirement for issues related to charter amendments, a source said.

Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja called the meeting for Sept 30 with the referendum bill listed as an urgent matter, the source said.

The special committee scrutinising the bill, chaired by Pol Maj Gen Chattawat Saengphet, has completed its study and, in its report, proposed what is known as the "double majority" requirement for charter amendment bids, the source said.

According to the source, the proposed change by the Senate committee would apply to charter amendments only.

The double majority refers to a requirement under Section 13 of the Referendum Act, which specifies two conditions before a referendum result can be considered binding.

First, more than 50% of eligible voters must have participated in the referendum, and the majority of those who cast votes must approve it.

The double majority rule has been criticised for making it difficult for a referendum to achieve the minimum requirement and for hindering the smooth passage of essential laws.

The House of Representatives amended the section to abolish this rule and replace it with a single majority, meaning that for a referendum to be adopted it requires only more than half of the votes cast.

The amendment bill passed the House on Aug 21 with overwhelming support of 409 votes and was sent to the Senate for review.

The Senate voted 179 to 5, with three abstentions, to pass the bill in its first reading with some senators voicing opposition.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Friday it remains to be seen how the Senate will vote on the referendum bill in its final reading. If the Upper House agrees with the double majority, a joint committee will likely be set up to thrash out the differences.

Nikorn Chamnong, secretary of the ad hoc House committee on the referendum bill, said the first round of the charter referendum is tentatively scheduled for Feb 2 next year, when provincial councillor elections take place nationwide.

He said the question for the planned referendum remains unchanged; voters will be asked if they agree with drafting a new charter without changing Chapters 1 and 2. Chapter 1 contains sections defining Thailand as a single, indivisible kingdom with a democratic regime and the King as the head of state. Chapter 2 stipulates sections on royal prerogatives.