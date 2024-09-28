House set to probe Prawit: Wan

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party raises his fist as he was reelected as the party leader during a general assembly to select a new 24-member executive board on Sept 6. The House Ethics Committee is set to investigate Gen Prawit's repeated absences from parliamentary sessions. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has given the green light for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwon's repeated absences from parliamentary sessions.

His statement followed a petition submitted earlier this week by Prompong Nopparit, a former spokesman for Pheu Thai, requesting an investigation into Gen Prawit's recurring absences from parliament.

According to the petition, Gen Prawit has only attended 11 parliamentary sessions since July 3 last year.

He submitted personal leave 83 times and took one sick day, totalling 84 absences out of 95 meeting days.

The House Speaker said the Ethics Committee would examine the matter, noting that it is difficult to determine whether Gen Prawit's absences are unethical, as parliamentary regulations allow MPs to take leave under certain circumstances.

"The issue is quite complex because the House regulations stipulate that members of parliament can take leave if necessary. MPs can claim it is necessary due to other engagements or health issues.

"They must provide a reason for their absence.

"But where is the line of appropriateness? I believe the people who elected the MPs will understand this," he said, adding it is an MP's responsibility to attend House meetings.

When asked whether Gen Prawit would be summoned for clarification, Mr Wan Noor said it is not mandatory, as the House lacks the legal authority to compel MPs to provide statements, unlike a court of law.

Meanwhile, Mr Prompong submitted a separate petition to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, urging them to investigate whether Gen Prawit's frequent absences violated ethical standards or constituted an intentional breach of duty or misuse of power under the constitution.

Mr Prompong said that Gen Prawit's frequent absences indicate he has not fulfilled his responsibilities as a party-list MP for the PPRP.

He also accused Gen Prawit of using a government official to scan his MP ID card on his behalf on days he was marked as attending the meetings.