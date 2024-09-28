The way forward for Pheu Thai

More pressing issues than the constitution at the moment, says veteran political observer Jakrapob Penkair

Jakrapob Penkair, a former Prime Minister's Office minister and key member of the red shirt movement, returned to Thailand on March 28 after a 15-year self-imposed exile. (Photo: Jakrapob Penkair Facebook)

Rewriting the constitution should not be an urgent agenda item for the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government until all parties and the public agree to pursue it, says a renowned political observer.

“I believe that rewriting the entire constitution will take time. It is a long-term process, but allowing all parties and the public to participate in the process can begin immediately. Discussing it won’t hurt,” said Jakrapob Penkair, a former Prime Minister’s Office minister and red shirt stalwart who returned to Thailand this year after 15 years of self-exile abroad.

The government could freely use state-owned media to communicate with the public about the good and bad parts of the constitution, he suggests.

It should work with all stakeholders to discuss the constitution’s revision because a consensus is essential to ensure the public is aligned and can make a unified decision, he said.

In addition to state-run media, privately owned media can play a key role in disseminating the information, in his view.

Mr Jakrapob was commenting in light of the Pheu Thai-led government’s recent attempt to amend sections of the constitution related to ethical standards for political officeholders.

The initiative has been met with opposition from some coalition parties, including Bhumjaithai and Ruam Thai Sang Chart, forcing Pheu Thai to withdraw its proposal.

Subsequently, the opposition People’s Party decided to put its push to amend the ethics-related sections on hold too. It said it did not want to risk losing momentum for the other more important constitutional changes it has proposed.

The government’s future

Beyond the constitutional rewrite, Mr Jakrapob expressed confidence that the Paetongtarn government can survive its term if it performs satisfactorily in the eyes of the public.

He advised the government to focus on short-, medium-, and long-term goals while maintaining consistent communication with the public about its progress and achievements.

“For example, if the government is developing a flood warning system, they need to inform the public when it will be completed. People need to know the timelines for each project the government is undertaking,” he said.

Mr Jakrapob added that if the party addresses the public’s issues, it stands a chance of winning the next election in 2027. However, this will depend on how well it presents its visions and policies and makes them tangible for the people.

He also expressed his willingness to assist the government in international relations and cooperation, drawing on his prior experience.

About Jakrapob

Mr Jakrapob, known as one of the leaders of the red shirt movement, returned to Thailand on March 28 after a 15-year self-imposed exile.

He is known to have been close to Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of Pheu Thai and the father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn.

Mr Jakrapob served as a government spokesman during the Thaksin administration between 2003 and 2005 and was later appointed minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office during the Samak Sundaravej administration in 2008.

He was charged with violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese-majeste law, for a speech he delivered at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT) on Aug 29, 2007. He fled Thailand in 2009 and went into self-imposed exile.

Public prosecutors dropped the lese-majeste charge in September 2011, but after the 2014 coup, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) summoned Mr Jakrapob. He remained abroad and did not return.

Before entering politics, Mr Jakrapob was a popular political talk show host.

Analysts believe Mr Jakrapob’s return marks a new chapter in politics, potentially paving the way for the return of hundreds of Thai political refugees who fled the country following the 2014 military coup led by Prayut Chan-o-cha.