Thai PM Paetongtarn, People’s Party top popularity poll

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and members of her senior advisory team walk to pay homage at a shrine at the government guest house called Baan Phitsanulok before their first meeting on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, is most favoured for the post of prime minister but the People’s Party is the most popular political party in a survey for the 3rd quarter of 2024 conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on Sep 16-23 by telephone interviews with 2,000 respondents aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.

Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister today, the answers were as follows:

- 31.35% were for Paetongtarn “Ung-Ing” Shinawatra of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, the current prime minister, citing her leadership and efforts to solve the problem faced by the people

- 23.50% said they were yet to find anyone suitable for the post

- 22.90% for Mr. Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party due to his being a new-generation politician with good ideas and a good attitude

- 8.65% for Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation Party due to his trustworthiness and administrative experience

- 1.65% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party, citing her calibre, administrative experience and opposition to all forms of dictatorship.

- 4.00% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, because of his ability to befriend people of all groups, straightforwardness, honesty and clear working stance

- 1.15% for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party owing to his decisiveness and political experience

- 2.80% combined were for Chalermchai Srion (Democrat Party), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party), Wan Muhamad Noor Matha (Prachachart Party), Abhisit Vejjajiva, Varawut Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Pol Col Thawee Sodsong (Prachachart Party), Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party), Korn Chatikavanij, and Parit Wacharasindhu

The remaining 4.25% of respondents did not know or were not interested.

People's Party lead

When asked which political party they presently support, the People’s Party came first with 34.25%, followed by the Pheu Thai Party (27.15%), "no suitable political party” (15.10%), the United Thai Nation Party (9.95%), the Democrat Party (4.40%), the Bhumjaithai Party (3.55%), the Palang Pracharath Party (2.05%), and Thai Sang Thai (1.70%).

A total of 1.10% of respondents were for other political parties including Thai Sang Thai, Prachachat Party, Pheu Thai Ruamphalang Party, Thai Liberal Party, and Chartthaipattana Party.

The rest, 0.75%, did not know or were not interested.