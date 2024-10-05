Wanted MP's whereabouts 'unknown'

Protesters were forced to put their hands behind their backs before their hands were tied as security authorities cracked down on a rally outside the Tak Bai police station in Narathiwat province on Oct 25, 2004. (Bangkok Post file photo)

No one in the Pheu Thai Party knows the whereabouts of Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri, a Pheu Thai Party list-MP and a former commander of the Fourth Army Region, currently being sought in connection with the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case, according to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

On Tuesday, the Narathiwat provincial court issued an arrest warrant for Gen Pisal after he failed to respond to his summons.

The statute of limitations for the case expires on Oct 25.

Mr Phumtham, also a deputy prime minister, responded to reporters' questions about having Gen Pisal report to the police, saying, "This is a personal issue and not related to the party."

Mr Phumtham explained that arresting him is a part of the legal process, and the police must act on the court's orders.

If Gen Pisal is found, he can be detained. However, due to his MP status, which grants him immunity while parliament is in session, he must be allowed to attend parliamentary meetings.

When asked whether party members had contacted Gen Pisal to encourage him to surrender, he said that no one had been able to reach him.

He urged Gen Pisal to engage with the legal system as being accused does not mean Gen Pisal will automatically be assumed guilty before going through the court process.

Meanwhile, Visuth Chainaroon, a Pheu Thai list-MP and government chief whip, said he heard that Gen Pisal had travelled abroad last month for medical treatment, though he was unsure of his whereabouts.

Under Section 125 of the constitution, MPs cannot be arrested during a parliamentary session without prior approval from parliament.

He also stressed that he is not using the constitution to protect Gen Pisal as no one is above the law.