PM 'satisfied' with first summit in Qatar

Paetongtarn: Raises food storage idea (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of her participation at the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Qatar, saying that many countries showed an interest in investing in Thailand, particularly in "food storage" initiatives.

Following her speech at her first summit in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, Ms Paetongtarn told the media that various countries expressed interest in expanding their cooperation with Thailand, especially in the areas of technology and education.

The prime minister mentioned that she had talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan.

She also had an audience with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

According to Ms Paetongtarn, Thailand proposed to serve as a food storage hub for Middle Eastern countries as part of the region's concerted effort to ensure food stability. Many countries expressed interest in investing in this project, she said.

During her speech at the summit, Ms Paetongtarn said: "As home to about 60% of the world's population, Asia is the centre of global energy and food security -- the powerhouse and also the kitchen of the world."

"Thailand's strength in the food and agriculture sector can contribute to the local economy as well as the country's intention to meet the growing global demand for food supplies," she added.

She urged that ACD nations strengthen trade networks and align standards to ensure the global food supply chain remains robust and resilient.

She also called on all parties involved in the escalating tensions in the Middle East to exercise utmost restraint, immediately cease all hostile acts, protect civilian infrastructure, and comply with international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The prime minister invited ACD partners to join Thailand in developing new trade corridors that will enhance connectivity and spur economic growth across the continent, emphasising the importance of remaining integral to the global economy.

Following Ms Paetongtarn's introduction of Thailand's food warehouse project, several bilateral and multilateral discussions with various countries were conducted to facilitate further dialogue and action, according to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Mr Pichai noted that the volatile security situation in the Middle East could affect the region's food security and that countries in this area may require a mechanism to ensure food availability when needed.

He said Thailand has the capacity not only to serve as a primary food warehouse for the Middle East but also to deliver ready-to-eat food supplies to the region within 24 hours.