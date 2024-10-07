Govt 'unfazed' by protest threats

Listen to this article

Sondhi Limthongkul

The government is playing down critics' threats to take to the streets in protest against its policies, saying it won't bow to pressure from any party.

Somkid Chueakong, the prime minister's deputy secretary-general for political affairs, said the government sees no need to prepare for any anti-government protest.

"This government understands people's needs. We won't restrict people's freedom of expression," he said, urging government critics to submit a petition setting out their demands.

"We need to discuss our issues in a reasonable manner. We're not worried about any protests, so we're not making any special preparations."

Mr Somkid was referring to threats by Sondhi Limthongkul, a former leader of the now-defunct People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD), or the yellow shirts, and Jatuporn Prompan, who led the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), also known as the red shirts.

Mr Sondhi is known for leading PAD's protests against the Thaksin Shinawatra administration, accusing Thaksin of corruption and undermining the monarchy. In his YouTube programme which aired last Monday, he said he was considering calling for a mass protest against the government led by Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn.

In the programme, Mr Sondhi said he will wait until the first quarter of next year before deciding on his move. If he finds evidence which points to graft or misconduct by officials in Ms Paetongtarn's administration -- especially in strategic areas, such as the administration joint claims area between Thailand and Cambodia -- then he will call for a mass protest against the government.

Responding to the threat, Ms Paetongtarn said last week Mr Sondhi should hash out his issues with the government first before resorting to protests.

Mr Sondhi has yet to reach out to the government, noted Mr Somkid on Sunday, before adding the government is ready to hold talks.

Mr Somkid also responded to UDD's Mr Jatuporn, who last week blasted the government for "selling off the nation" by planning to allow 99-year land leases to foreigners, a proposal which was recently pitched by Thaksin at a forum outlining his vision for the country.

"There is no such plan. This is only an idea," Mr Somkid said.

Under the proposal, Thai landowners wishing to lease their land to foreigners would first need to transfer the title deed to the Treasury Department for supervision.

Over the course of the lease, the landowner would receive full payment from the lessee, but the land would be treated as state property held by the department.

Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary for the Finance Ministry, previously said that if the plan was to move forward, several laws will need to be revised, including Treasury Department regulations that limit leases to 30 years.

Speaking at a forum on Saturday which coincided with his 59th birthday, Mr Jatuporn criticised several of the government's projects including the Land Bridge megaproject, the casino-entertainment complexes, as well as the proposed land lease extension for foreigners.

"What will ignite demonstrations are the actions and policies of the government, not me or Mr Sondhi. If people take to the streets, that's because of the government's policies," Mr Jatuporn said.

"I will stand in the way of any efforts to sell off the nation. These projects do not serve the country's best interests," he said.

However, echoing Mr Somkid, Phayap Pankate, a former Pheu Thai MP and a former UDD co-leader, said people are now fed up with demonstrations and any attempts to pressure the government using illegitimate means.

"Everyone wants the government to quickly tackle economic problems affecting the people. However, protest leaders should sympathise with the people and give the government some time to try and solve their problems," Mr Phayap said.