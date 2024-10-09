Anutin confirms Thaksin-Newin meeting

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra, left, and Newin Chidchob

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul admitted he and party co-founder Newin Chidchob met with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the latter's residence in Bangkok on Sunday.

Mr Anutin said on Tuesday he often visited Thaksin's Chan Songla house on Charan Sanitwong Road for dinner and this time he asked Mr Newin along to celebrate Mr Newin's birthday.

"I asked Mr Newin to come with me, and that's the end of the story.

"It's a private matter for the birthday boy," said Mr Anutin, referring to Mr Newin, who turned 66 on Oct 4.

Asked if Thaksin and Mr Newin had already reconciled their differences, Mr Anutin said the rumours that their relationship had soured were completely false.

Mr Newin and Thaksin were believed to be in conflict after the former led a group of MPs to break away from the People Power Party, a successor of the dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party founded by Thaksin. They then switched allegiance to support the Democrat Party and help Abhisit Vejjajiva become premier in 2008.

Media reports about the Thaksin-Newin meeting stirred interest as Thaksin is perceived to be the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party while Mr Newin is seen to play a similar role for the coalition partner, Bhumjaithai.

Mr Anutin dismissed reports of a possible power-sharing deal between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai. Some political analysts suggested they may have reached or are close to such a compact in which Mr Anutin would step in as the prime minister later to succeed Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's youngest daughter.

Mr Anutin said Mr Newin did not indicate any political agenda.

Ms Paetongtarn said she was not aware of the meeting.

On Tuesday, People's Party deputy leader and list MP Rangsiman Rome said Bhumjaithai appears to be taking a lead role in the government, pointing to its stance on amending the charter.

Mr Rome said the political situation suggests the government is not sufficiently unified to allay fears of upheaval.

The Senate, which retains what is predicted to be a decisive role in the charter-rewrite campaign, is seen as dominated by members with Bhumjaithai links.