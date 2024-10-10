Ex-activist may help to quell protests

Listen to this article

Nattawut: Named PM's adviser

Somkid Chueakong, the prime minister's deputy secretary-general for political affairs, expressed hope that the newly appointed prime ministerial adviser Nattawut Saikua would help him manage protests.

Mr Somkid said on Wednesday he was not informed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra about Nattawut's specific role but noted that it would be beneficial if the former red-shirt leader was assigned to work with protesters.

The matter was expected to be addressed after Ms Paetongtarn's return from Laos, where she is attending the 44th and 45th Asean Summits from Oct 8-11, he added.

Nattawut, a former co-leader of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) and former director of the Pheu Thai family, was appointed an additional member of the advisory panel on Oct 4.

Mr Somkid downplayed speculation that Nattawut's appointment was meant to help the government confront former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan, who later became a government critic.

According to the prime minister's deputy secretary-general, Nattawut and Jatuporn are friends.

Critics recently threatened to take to the streets in protest against some government policies. They include figures like Sondhi Limthongkul, a former leader of the now-defunct People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD), or the yellow shirts.

Sondhi is known for leading the PAD's protests against the Thaksin Shinawatra administration, when he accused Thaksin of corruption and undermining the monarchy.

In a recent YouTube programme, Sondhi said he was considering calling for a mass protest against the government which is led by Thaksin's daughter, Ms Paetongtarn, if he finds evidence that points to graft or misconduct of her administration.

This would apply especially if Thailand were to lose its sovereignty over Koh Kut in Trat province to Cambodia in future negotiations between the two countries with regards to the sharing of marine resources in their overlapping claims area.

Meanwhile, Jatuporn urged Nattawut to explain the spending of 42 million baht donated to the UDD to support the group's protests during 2009-2010 after he was accused by some red-shirt members of embezzlement.

Jatuporn said neither he nor Veerakarn Musikapong were responsible for that. "Nuttawut will have to clarify that because he was responsible for finances during the 2009-2010 protests. Veera and I gave him our consent," he said.