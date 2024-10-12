Pisal's fate still not known, PTP says

Pheu Thai Party list MP Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Pheu Thai Party (PTP) has not yet determined the fate of Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri, its party-list MP who was in charge of the Fourth Army Region during the 2004 Tak Bai massacre, as the Tak Bai case approaches its expiration on Oct 25.

Mr Phumtham, also the defence minister, said on Friday that he had discussed the matter with the army commander-in-chief and national police chief, insisting on fair treatment for those involved.

However, when asked what will happen if Gen Pisal, one of the key men in the incident, returns from his medical treatment abroad after the 20-year statute of limitations expires, Mr Phumtham, a Pheu Thai deputy leader, said that Gen Pisal has not yet been found guilty so the party has not yet decided to expel him or ask him to resign.

He also added that despite having protection under immunity as an MP, Gen Pisal is required to undergo legal procedures as he had the arrest warrant issued by the Narathiwat Provincial Court.

When asked about the criticism of the party's involvement with the case, Mr Phumtham said that Gen Pisal's situation is considered a personal matter, and related figures are required to do everything within legal procedures.

"The absence of Gen Pisal is not related to the party. It is a personal issue. Do not make it a political matter, as it will be detrimental to society," he added.

Mr Phumtham said he was not aware of the fact that Gen Pisal was reportedly granted leave to receive medical treatment overseas. According to an earlier report, Gen Pisal filed a leave of absence from the House until Oct 30, after the statute's expiry.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet said that the Royal Thai Police had contacted the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to issue Red Notices for suspects evading the warrants, including Gen Pisal.

The RTP also issued notifications to every provincial police division, including Division 9, which looks after Narathiwat. The Tak Bai tragedy occurred on Oct 25, 2004, when security forces dispersed a rally in front of the police station in Tak Bai district.