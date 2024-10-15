Gen Pisal resigns from Pheu Thai Party

Listen to this article

Protesters arrested during the crackdown at Tak Bai police station in Narathiwat province on Oct 25, 2004. (File photo)

Former 4th Army chief Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri, a list MP and fugitive defendant in the Tak Bai massacre case, has resigned from the Pheu Thai Party.

His departure was announced in Tuesday by Wisut Chainarun, head of MPs in the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Wisut quoted Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai as confirming on Monday that Gen Pisal had resigned. Therefore, no one in the party need criticise Gen Pisal over the Tak Bai issue any longer, Mr Wisut said.

The party had planned to vote on Gen Pisal's membership on Tuesday evening. Given his resignation, the matter was no longer on Tuesday's agenda, Mr Wisut said.

Mr Wisut said he did not know where and how Gen Pisal tendered his resignation. He knew only that it was on Monday. News reporters should ask Mr Phutham for further details, he said

Mr Wisut said he believed Gen Pisal resigned to distance Pheu Thai from the Tak Bai issue.

As a consequence of his resignation Gen Pisal lost his seat in the House, and will be replaced from the party list.

Mr Wisut said the events at Tak Bai occurred 20 years ago. Gen Pisal had not been a Pheu Thai member at the time. He was officer serving in the army at operations level.

The Tak Bai massacre occurred on Oct 25, 2004, when security forces dispersed a rally in front of the police station supervising Tak Bai district of the southern border province of Narathiwat.

The protesters were calling for the release of six detainees in a government arms robbery case.

Seven demonstrators died as they were forcefully dispersed, and 78 others later died from suffocation or organ failure while being transported in packed trucks to a military camp 140 kilometres away. The 20-year statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case expires on Oct 25.

Gen Pisal, now 74, is a major figure in the case. He was in charge of the 4th Army Region during the 2004 Tak Bai crackdown and massacre. The 4th region supervises the South.

Gen Pisal earlier filed for medical leave of absence from the House until Oct 30, five days after the statute expires. His whereabouts is unknown, although he was reported to have initially gone to the UK.

The Narathiwat Provincial Court recently issued an arrest warrant for him when he failed to appear for a court hearing.