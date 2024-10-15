Opposition to tread warily in amnesty debate

People’s Party accepts that court has placed limits on what it can advocate for

“We will proceed within the bounds of what the (Constitutional) Court has ruled,” People’s Party MP Natthawut Buaprathum says of its strategy for the amnesty debate.

The main opposition People’s Party (PP) will ensure it does not overstep any boundaries by proposing an amnesty for lese-majeste offenders, list-MP Natthawut Buaprathum said on Tuesday.

Enforcement of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese-majeste law, can sometimes be problematic, he said as the party prepared for a House debate this week on an amnesty law for political offenders.

But seeking an amnesty for Section 112 offenders requires working within the framework of the Constitutional Court ruling that dissolved the Move Forward Party (MFP), the predecessor of the People’s Party.

Move Forward was dissolved on Aug 7 on grounds that its campaign to amend the lese-majeste law amounted to a threat to the constitutional monarchy.

It was feared the proposed amendment would ultimately erode legal protection for the monarchy, one of the three pillars of the nation’s sovereignty.

In light of the ruling, Mr Natthawut said his party recognises how far it can go in pursuing an amnesty for lese-majeste offenders.

Move Forward was accused of aligning itself with youth protest leaders who advocated amending or abolishing the lese majeste law. Many of those leaders are now serving time in jail for defaming the monarchy — a crime under Section 112. Their supporters say the law tends to be used mainly to silence political dissent.

“We will proceed within the bounds of what the (Constitutional) Court has ruled,” Mr Natthawut said.

He suggested people monitor the debate in Parliament this week, while insisting that those affected by the law deserve justice.

The House on Thursday will hear the results of a study conducted by a special House committee into the wide range of offences going back some two decades to be covered by the amnesty, as well as the feasibility of including lese majeste.

Critics have argued that a lese majeste charge is criminal, not political, in nature and therefore Section 112 offenders should not benefit from the law.

The special committee has confirmed its report will be put up for debate on Thursday after two previous delays.

Some coalition parties — Bhumjaithai, United Thai Nation and the Democrat Party — strongly oppose extending an amnesty to Section 112 offenders. The study was pulled from an earlier Parliamentary agenda for a revision.

However, the study remains inconclusive on this contentious issue. The panel has floated three options: an amnesty for lese majeste offenders, no amnesty for them, or a conditional amnesty.

Thursday’s meeting is expected to debate each option. Mr Natthawut said the debate will not be delayed further.

The study report outlines suggestions on the design of an amnesty that is intended to offer reconciliation and restore social harmony, according to the MP.

The People’s Party and some others have prepared draft bills on an amnesty to be put before Parliament.

However, the parties are still waiting for the study to be debated in detail before pushing their own draft laws forward.